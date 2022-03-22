SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The transfer portal is churning within the Missouri State Men’s basketball program.

A pair of Bears, Demarcus Sharp and Ja’Monta Black, announced they are hopping in the portal and leaving town.

Sharp played in just 8 games this season as he battled a hotspot in his leg, which required mid-season surgery.

He averaged about 7 points per game over the past two seasons.

Black started all but one games for the Bears this season, and led the team in three pointers made each of the past two seasons.

Black had been with the Bears for three years.