SPRINGFIELD, Mo–There’s a big mixed martial arts fight night on tap Saturday at the Shrine Mosque.

Fighters from across the midwest will take part in 14 different bouts.

one area gym is hoping to grab the city's bragging rights.

“You don’t wanna come in and just be the most talented person in the gym and not have someone push you,” said SFC trainer Nathan Stamburski.

As children, we’re taught violence is never the answer, but at Springfield Fight Club it’s a form of bonding.

“We all have a common purpose and goal in what we’re trying to achieve and we all have that warrior mentality. We understand that’s part of the process. You’re going to beat the tar out of each other, but there’s nothing personal behind that,” said Stamburski.

From learning to throw kicks, punches, and take downs, it’s a true Musketeers motto.

“We all have to be accountable to each other, push each other. We can’t have a weak link. We all want to be the strongest part of that chain. That creates a good hiearchy. That’s a process of someone always wanting to get to the top, push each other and that raises everybodies game at that pace,” said Stamburski.

That one-big-family environment helped SFC become a well-known training center in the midwest for mixed martial arts.

This Saturday, at the Shrine Mosque, SFC will have a fighter in 10 of the 14 bouts at synergy fighting championship 8.

“Oh, it’s beyond prideful. This is just a moment we’ve worked years to try and achieve to get to and we talked about this. People are coming for what we’ve built they want to have the same thing. You have to defend what you have,” said Stamburski.

Daylon Loonsfoot, who we profiled back in January ahead of SFC 4, and Joseph “the Sage” Murphy will be featured in two of the premiere fights that night.

Loonsfoot will defend his welterweight amateur title, while Murphy makes his professional bantamweight debut.

“It’ll let me know if I’m ready to take the step to the next level…and I’m just ready to prove to myself, my teammates, and all my supporters that I am who I say I am,” said Loonsfoot.

“Nine fights in I’m not too stressed about the actual fighting aspect, but going pro, I’ve definitely taking my training, my diet, strength training, things like that much more seroiusly because these are bigger, more athletic guys usually, and I want to make sure I’m ready for that,” said Murphy.

A clean sweep of all 10 fights is the goal, but realistically, winning as many as possible is the key.

“Winning is what its’ all about. We have to go out there and try to get that hand raised every single time. Can that happen every time? No. But we can have a really high win rate if we push,” said Stamburski.