Seymour shut out in Class 2 title game

O’FALLON, Mo–The Seymour Tigers were making their first trip ever to the Missouri high school baseball Final Four.

Friday afternoon Seymour squared off with Ellington for the Class 2 state championship.

The Ellington Whippets started the action with a 28-1 record.

It’s 1-0 Ellington in the fifth when Caleb Richards singles to right center, Robert Copeland scores it’s 2-nothing.

Later in that inning, Dylan Buckner singles to center, that scores Caleb Richards and Nolan Heady, 4-nothing.

The Whippets go onto win the state championship 9-nothing.

Seymour finishes this season with a 21-and-8 record and second place in the state.