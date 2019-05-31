Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream

Seymour shut out in Class 2 title game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MSHSAA_1559344671185.jpg

O’FALLON, Mo–The Seymour Tigers were making their first trip ever to the Missouri high school baseball Final Four.

Friday afternoon Seymour squared off with Ellington for the Class 2 state championship.  

The Ellington Whippets started the action with a 28-1 record. 

It’s 1-0 Ellington in the fifth when Caleb Richards singles to right center, Robert Copeland scores it’s 2-nothing.

Later in that inning, Dylan Buckner singles to center,  that scores Caleb Richards and Nolan Heady, 4-nothing.

The Whippets go onto win the state championship 9-nothing. 

Seymour finishes this season with a 21-and-8 record and second place in the state.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

Area Prep Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Saturday, September 28th