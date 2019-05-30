Seymour advances to Class 2 title game
O'FALLON, Mo--The second Class 2 semifinal featured Seymour against Silex.
And it was 4-2 Silex in the bottom of the fifth when Seymour's Nathan Baker singles to left, Brock Pearce scores it's 4-3.
The Tigers tied it up at four.
We go into extra innings and in the bottom of the eighth, Carson Sturdefant drives this to right center, past the diving outfielder, Eric Helms rounds third and heads for home, play at the play, he's safe and Seymour wins 5-4.
Seymour will play Ellington Friday for the Class 2 state championship.
More Stories
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Alabama coach Patrick Murphy turned things over…
-
The second day of NCAA regionals brought an early exit for the…
-
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Hours after the Chicago White Sox watched two…