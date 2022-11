Many schools in the area took to the field on Saturday to play district semifinal games under much better weather conditions.

Winners advance to the district championships.

Willard 21 – Carthage 41

Republic 30 – Webb City 21

Rolla 6 – Camdenton 42

Jasper 26 – Lockwood 55

Thayer 8 – Marionville 34

Hollister 0 – Seneca 42

Forsyth 15 – Mt. Vernon 42

Stockton 10 – Lamar 56

Fair Grove 22 – Warsaw 14

Cassville 7 – Reeds Spring 14