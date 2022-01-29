SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears were searching for a bounce-back win over the last place team in the Valley.

However, JQH Arena was a tense place through the beginning of the second half as Evansville took a short-lived lead.

The Bears put it in gear from there and left the court with a 72-58 win on Saturday night.

Gaige Prim led Missouri State (16-7, 7-3) with 23 points. Isiaih Mosley scored 14 points on an off night of 5-14 shooting.

Evansville (5-15, 1-8), which hung around through much of the first half, took a four point lead off a Shamar Givance layup.

Shortly after, the Bears went on a 23-5 run to take a 64-49 lead and put the game out of reach.

Missouri State opens the second half of conference play at Southern Illinois on Wednesday.