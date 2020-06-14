Sechler signs with Rangers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — All of the players in the Show Me Collegiate League have big goals of playing baseball after college.

For former Missouri State pitcher, and Bolivar native, Connor Sechler that dream is becoming a reality.

Sunday was the first day major league clubs could sign free agents, and Sechler was one of the first off the board signing with the Texas Rangers.

Sechler has been one of the top pitchers in the summer league, he leads with 12 strikeouts over 8 and one-thirds innings.

He has also gone without giving up an earned run so far.

Sechler was named preseason All-American in 2019 and a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American in 2018 while with the Bears.

Because of the shortened draft, clubs can sign as many free agents as they please.

According to Baseball America, Sechler is drafted out of Drury.