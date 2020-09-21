SEC releases policies for cancelled, rescheduled football games

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WATE) — With the first Southeastern Conference’s football games just over a week away, the conference office announced policies and parameters for cancellations, rescheduling games, and no-contest declarations for the 2020 season.

The SEC says that in order to play a football game:

At least 53 scholarship players available to participate and the following minimum number of position scholarship players available to begin a game: seven offensive linemen (which includes one center), one quarterback, and four defensive linemen. The impacted institution has the option to play the game with fewer than the 53 scholarship players or fewer than the minimum number of position players listed above if it elects to do so. Otherwise, upon approval by the commissioner, the game would be rescheduled or declared a no contest.

In addition, should an institution determine there are compelling reasons why it cannot begin a contest regardless of the scholarship and position minimums above, the institution may request to have the game rescheduled or if the game cannot be rescheduled, for the game to be considered a no-contest by presenting data (including total number of players not available to participate) outlining reasons why the game should not be played as scheduled. The final decision to reschedule or declare the game a no contest is vested only with the commissioner.



The 2020 SEC football season kicks off Sept. 26 and each university will have a 10-game conference-only schedule; with the SEC Championship game slated for Dec. 19 in Atlanta.

