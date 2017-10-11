Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Top Stories
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers
Top Stories
A local school is teaching students how to manage their financial aid
Top Stories
Is tanning still cool? Young people are wearing more sunscreen
Ladies from a local nursing home competed in a pageant
Summer safety day; summer heat could be the difference between life and death
The Girlfriend Getaway begins day 3 in a North Arkansas cavern
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hourly Forecast
Storm Preparedness
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Overnight Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Tuesday, June 18 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Morning Forecast
Monday, June 17 Overnight Forecast
Monday, June 17 Evening Forecast
Sports
Community
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live!
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
SEC Missouri
Mizzou Come Back Falls Short At Liberty Bowl
Zo’s Tigers Lose Another Porter To Injury
Confident Lock Ready For Mizzou Campaign
Mizzou Kicks Off Fall Camp
Bears Fall To The Tigers In In-State Showdown
More SEC Missouri Headlines
Michael Porter Jr. Leaves Mizzou For NBA
Mizzou In NCAA’s Get Seminoles
Michael Porter Jr. Hopeful Doctor Will Clear Him For Practice
It’s A Lock, Drew’s Back At MU
Mizzou Off To Texas Bowl
Arkansas Fires Coach Bret Bielema After Loss To Mizzou
Mizzou’s Michael Porter Jr. Likely To Miss The Remainder Of The Season
Kansas Takes Down Mizzou In Showdown For Relief Game
Odom Says Tigers Still Have Fight
Mizzou Braces For No. 4 Georgia