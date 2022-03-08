DENVER — The Seattle Seahawks have traded nine-time Pro Bowl and Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Following the news of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers signing an extension with the team, the next domino in the quarterback carousel has fallen.

Wilson was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin.

He joins the AFC West division and will play Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr twice a year.

In 10 seasons with Seattle, Wilson threw 292 touchdowns and 37,059 passing yards. He led the team to a Super Bowl XLVIII victory in 2013 and a second appearance the following season.

Wilson joins a roster that recently secured their top two wide receivers to contract extensions and a third on a rookie contract in Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Jerry Jeudy.

In 2021, Wilson threw 25 touchdowns and 6 interceptions and finished with a 6-8 record, the lowest win total of his career.

The trade is pending a physical examination and would not go into effect until the new league season begins at 3 p.m. Central Time on March 16.

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks will receive quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and several first-round picks.