SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the mens side, Chris Foster’s Drury Panthers were looking for their third straight win against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

And look at Drury’s Victor Nwagbarachoa working hard in the paint and finally get the basket to get the Panthers on the board.

Then the drive by Nwagbarachoa and the layup we’re tied at four.

But the Screaming Eagles would go on a run, Isaiah Stafford drives, he misses but Jacob Polakovich cleans it up Southern Indiana moves back in front.

Then Jelani Simmons with the three pointer.

And Southern Indiana wins 81-63.