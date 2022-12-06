SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State football coach Bobby Petrino has lost another starter to the NFL.

Wide receiver Ty Scott announced Tuesday that he’s leaving Missouri State to enter the NFL draft.

Scott played two years for the Bears after transfering from Central Michigan.

He made first team All-Valley after his sophomore season.

This year, Scott was honorable mention All-Valley.

In his two seasons with Petrino, Scott caught 114 passes for more than 1,784 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Scott averaged 15 yards per catch with Missouri State.

He joins Montrae Braswell in leaving early for the NFL draft.

Also, kicker Jose Pizano says he’s entered the transfer portal.