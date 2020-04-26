Scott follows Miller, commits to Grand Canyon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With the end of the NFL Draft, the timing of the next major sports event is uncertain.

The return of sports, like many other things, is out of our control right now.

It’s a fact of life Carl Junction Girls Basketball player Katie Scott knows all too well.

Whether the reigning Gatorade Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year was going to play in college was not in doubt.

Time and time again, however, that future shifted out of her control.

A few times, it looked like she might come to play in Springfield.

First she committed to play for Kellie Harper at Missouri State, but Harper left for Tennessee and Scott’s chance to join the Lady Bears left too.

Scott then committed to play for Molly Miller at Drury, but for the second time her coach left as Miller took the job at Grand Canyon University.

Scott was once again caught in limbo – until today.

Scott announced on Twitter Saturday she was committing to Grand Canyon University, following Miller to Arizona.

“I will forever be grateful for my experience with Drury University,” Scott said in her tweet. “Every single person welcomed me with open arms and open hearts. I absolutely love and support Coach (Amy) Eagan. I have complete faith that Drury has the ability to bring home that championship, and I’ll be cheering them on from 1000 miles away.”

That means new Drury coach Amy Eagan loses arguably her most talented incoming freshman, but Scott finally gets to make a choice she can be sure of.