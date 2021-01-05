Scharbrough and Branson outlast Glendale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Branson boys basketball topped Glendale 76-71 behind leading scorer junior guard Kyle Scharbrough.

Pirate teammate Ethan Jones was second on the team with 16 points while Carter Harrell led the Falcons with 23 points.

