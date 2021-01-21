SBU wins round one of Highway 13 Cat Fight

BOLIVAR, Mo–The Highway 13 Cat Fight resumed Thursday night in Bolivar as the 7-2 first place Southwest Baptist Bearcats hosted the 5-3 second place Drury Panthers.

With the Lady Bears still in a Covid-19 quarantine, this was a mens only battle.

Southwest Baptist comes into the game winners of six of its last seven games.

We pick up the action at the end of the first half, Victor Nwagbarachoa with the floater in the paint, still Drury was down 43-34.

The Bearcats led by eight at the half.

Second half SBU’s Mitch Ganote with the nice pass to Joe Miller for the hoop, it’s 45-37 Bearcats.

Then SBU with some defense, Brady Smith pokes the ball loose, gets control and feeds Miller for another basket, SBU was up by ten.

Drury trying to keep pace, Conley Garrison feeds Brandon Emmert for the basket, it was 49-39 SBU.

Garrison led Drury with 18.

But SBU got ten from Ganote and 18 from Quinn Nelson and beat the Panthers 75-63.

These two will meet again Tuesday at the “O” in Springfield.