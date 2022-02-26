BOLIVAR, Mo. — The SBU Bearcats are tops of the GLVC for the first time.
The Bearcats beat Quincy on Saturday 86-60 at Meyer Sports Center in Bolivar.
Five SBU (21-5, 15-4) players scored in double figures with RJ Crawford leading the way with 18 points.
Jalil Beaubrun notched a 14 point, 11 rebound double-double.
The SBU win paired with Lewis and Truman State losses sealed the top seed in the GLVC Tournament for the Bearcats.
With that, SBU earns a first round bye and will head to Edwardsville for the GLVC quarterfinals.