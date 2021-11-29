SBU sweeps William Jewell in GLVC openers

BOLIVAR, Mo–Conference play tipped off Monday night in the Great Lakes Valley Basketball Conference.

The Southwest Baptist Bearcats are looking to improve on last year’s 15 GLVC wins.

That was the second most conference wins in program history.

Clark Sheehy is in his eighth season as the Bearcats head coach.

Monday night facing William Jewell.

And the Bearcats Quinn Nelson with the catch and shoot three, it’s one point game.

Then Nelson fires the jumper, off the mark, but Joe Miller is there for the follow up jam, and the Bearcats were in front 7-6.

But William Jewell hanging tough, Trey Shannon with the corner trey and it’s 11-9 Cardinals.

Then the Cards get the ball to Kobe McKinley, who’s working hard on the block, over the defender and beats the buzzer, William Jewell up by four.

But SBU answers, Mitch Ganote backs his defender down and gets the hoop and the harm, we’re tied at 15.

And Southwest Baptist goes onto win 77-66, R.J. Crawford had 18 points, Nelson had 15.

On the womens side, the Lady Bearcats win by 30, 65-35.