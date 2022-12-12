BOLIVAR, Mo–The Southwest Baptist Bearcats were on the Meyer Sports Center hardwood Monday night.

SBU trying to snap a losing skid against Central Christian College of the Bible.

Clark Sheehy’s Bearcats have lost three of their last four after winning their first five games.

The Central Christian Saints play out of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

And close early, R.J Crawford with the pullup from the free throw line, it’s 10-9 Bearcats.

Then Quinn Nelson with the three from the top of the arc, it’s 13-11 SBU.

The Bearcats started pulling away Drew McMillin curls and pulls up from 16 feet, Bearcats by nine, he led SBU with 19 points.

Later Barrett Streufert with the rebound, length of the floor pass to Nelson for the layup, 29-18 Bearcats, Nelson had ten.

Crawford then drives to the paint, switches hands at the rack, and gets the layup, 31-18 SBU.

Crawford had a dozen.

Later the first shot is off, but the ball gets to Streufert, he hits the floater, 40-27.

And SBU goes to 7-3 with a 100-62 win.