SBU outlasts Truman State for back to back wins

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Southwest Baptist football (3-4, 2-1) notched a third win in four games Saturday as they topped a Truman State side that was receiving votes, 27-21.

The Bearcats’ pass game continues to shine as Cooper Callis completed 27-38 passes for 401 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Jordan Kent caught just 4 passes for 145 receiving yards and a touchdown while Cassian Foreman caught six for 132 yards.

SBU will look for a third straight win on October 23rd as the Bearcats visit Lindenwood for a 1:00 pm kickoff.