BOLIVAR, Mo. — It was offense against defense on the field.

But it was all purple and black.

SBU held its spring game on Saturday morning in Bolivar to close the 2022 spring football schedule.

The Bearcats are returning starting quarterback Cooper Callis, who threw for more than 3,700 yards and 35 touchdowns a season ago.

Head Coach Robert Clardy also returns to the Bearcats for his eighth season at the helm.

The next time they suit up will be in anticipation of the first game of the fall as the Bearcats travel to UT Permian Basin.