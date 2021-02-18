SBU holds off Lewis 64-63

BOLIVAR, Mo–The NCAA has awarded the NCAA Division 2 womens Midwest Regional to Drury’s O’Reilly Family Event Center.

The move comes after Ashland, Ohio backed out.

The Drury men and women are not playing Thursday because of Covid issues.

The Southwest Baptist men were on the floor against Lewis.

SBIU looking to improve on its 12-5 record.

And jumped out to a quick start, Brady Smith fakes inside, spins to the baseline and hits the jumper 4-nothing.

Then nice pass from Quinn Nelson to Joe Miller who kisses it off the glass, 7-nothing Bearcat start.

Miller with some defense as well, he picks the pocket, gets the ball and skies for the slam dunk, 10-nothing SBU.

Miller led the Bearcats with 14 points.

Lewis finally gets on the board later in the first half, Marquise Jackson with the hook off the window, but the Flyers were down by eight.

Southwest Baptist Tyler Williams from the elbow, 12-3 Bearcats.

Lewis made a late rush, but the Bearcats hold on and SBU improves to 13-5 with a 64-63 win.