SBU holds off Lewis 64-63

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MSU Mens BB 728x90 Generic

BOLIVAR, Mo–The NCAA has awarded the NCAA Division 2 womens Midwest Regional to Drury’s O’Reilly Family Event Center.

The move comes after Ashland, Ohio backed out.

The Drury men and women are not playing Thursday because of Covid issues.

The Southwest Baptist men were on the floor against Lewis.

SBIU looking to improve on its 12-5 record.

And jumped out to a quick start, Brady Smith fakes inside, spins to the baseline and hits the jumper 4-nothing.

Then nice pass from Quinn Nelson to Joe Miller who kisses it off the glass, 7-nothing Bearcat start.

Miller with some defense as well, he picks the pocket, gets the ball and skies for the slam dunk, 10-nothing SBU.

Miller led the Bearcats with 14 points.

Lewis finally gets on the board later in the first half, Marquise Jackson with the hook off the window, but the Flyers were down by eight.

Southwest Baptist Tyler Williams from the elbow, 12-3 Bearcats.

Lewis made a late rush, but the Bearcats hold on and SBU improves to 13-5 with a 64-63 win.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MSU Bears Mens Basketball

MSU Mens BB Generic

MSU Lady Bears Basketball

Lady Bears Tix

Mens BB

Mens BB MSU

MSU on KOZL

MSU vs Bradley KOZL 300x250

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports
Weather App Team 300x250

MSU Bears Basket Ball

MSU Lady Bears BB Generic

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets