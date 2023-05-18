BOLIVAR, Mo–Southwest Baptist University introduced its new womens basketball coach Thursday.

Wyketha Harrell takes over the Lady Bearcats after spending the last eight years at division one New Orleans as an assistant and associate head coach.

Harrell also was an assistant coach at Kent State for three seasons.

And she was an assistant at Missouri Kansas City for six seasons before that.

She started her college basketball playing career at Rockhurst before transferring to Missouri Southern.

So the Kansas City native is very familiar with southwest Missouri basketball.

“I think it fits every element of who I am. I feel like I’m the underdog kid sometimes. And I think that SBU has had that in the last few seasons of being the underdog. Every program that I’ve gone to or been a part of, when I went in the situation was like that. Even as a player. When I left it definitely got better. So I know I’m a program builder. I’m a fighter by nature. So I definitely see this as a place I can come in and fight. When I watch those kids and how they play. I know it’s in them,” said Harrell.