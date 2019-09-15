SBU gets back to winning ways

BOLIVAR, Mo. — It’s been a while since Southwest Baptist football felt the winning feeling.

That changed on Saturday night.

The Bearcats beat Central State 38-3 at Plaster Stadium, the first win for SBU since November 11, 2017.

The Bearcats outrushed the Marauders 317-187 in the game.

Quarterback Dylan Mountain was the definition of dual-threat, rushing for 167 yards and one touchdown and adding 167 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

The game never much in doubt as the Bearcats scored the first 16 points of the game and then followed it with 22 unanswered, only a Marauders field goal wedging the two.

Next up for the Bearcats is a trip to Kentucky Wesleyan College.