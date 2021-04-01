SBU falls in lone home spring football game

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Southwest Baptist Football (0-1) dropped their spring opener Thursday as Truman State opened the 2nd half on a 21-0 run to win 38-20.

The first half saw plenty of offense and only one punt between both teams.

The visiting Bulldogs, however, took control in the 2nd half as part of a 31-0 overall run to top SBU.

The Bearcats threw for 376 yards behind the arm of QB Cooper Callis who went 29-38 for three touchdowns.

They failed to get the run game going, though, posting just 43 yards on the ground.

SBU has just two regular season games left in their condensed spring conference season before playoffs.

Both of those two remaining games will be on the road, starting with a visit to Missouri S&T for a 7:00 pm kickoff.