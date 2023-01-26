BOLIVAR, Mo–On the mens side, Southwest Baptist was trying to extend its winning ways against Drury.

The Bearcats have won four of the last five in this Cat Fight.

Drury’s Logan Applegate drives to the rack, he scored the Panthers first nine points.

But SBU had the lead and built on it, Quinn Nelson with the catch and shoot three, it’s 18-9 Bearcats.

Noah Franklin was a monster inside, the slip screen, two handed slam dunk, it’s 28-17 Bearcats.

Then Franklin again, beats two defenders and the dunk from the other side of the lane, 32-22.

And Southwest Baptist beats Drury again 82-67.