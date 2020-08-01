Saturday’s game against Brewers postponed after more Cardinals test positive for Covid-19

Sports

by: Jaime Travers, Fox 2 News

Posted: / Updated:
Mike Shildt, Daniel Ponce de Leon

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon hands the ball over to manager Mike Shildt, left, after being pulled in the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)– Saturday’s game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed due to multiple Cardinals players testing positive for COVID-19.

Ken Rosenthal and Jon Heyman report that there are four additional positive cases within the Cardinals organization. One additional player has tested positive as well as three staff members. Now three players total have tested positive for Covid-19.

This comes after two Cardinals players tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday postponing that game as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

