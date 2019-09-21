San Diego Padres fire manager Andy Green near end of ninth straight losing season

San Diego Padres manager Andy Green walks off the field during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Diego, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (FOX NEWS) – The San Diego Padres fired manager Andy Green Saturday with eight games to go in another dismal season.

Padres General Manager A.J. Preller announced the firing less than 24 hours after the Padres played one of their worst games of the season in a 9-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we felt was necessary at this time to take our organization to the next level and expedite the process of bringing a championship to San Diego,” Preller said in a statement.

Green was hired prior to the 2016 season and was fired with two years left on his contract. He departs with the team languishing in fourth place in the National League West with a 69-85 record. San Diego did not finish higher than fourth in Green’s time with the club and has not had a winning season since 2010.

“Andy’s class, dignity and leadership through a difficult developmental period for our team should be applauded,” Executive Chairman Ron Fowler and General Partner Peter Seidler said in a joint statement.

The Padres will turn to a new manager in 2020 when they are expected to become contenders, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Although the Padres were rebuilding, the season started with promise after the signing of slugger Manny Machado to a $300 million contract and top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. was named to the opening day roster.

San Diego was 45-45 at the All-Star break but collapsed in the second half and have lost eight of their last nine.