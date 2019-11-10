Salukis send Bears back to Springfield with loss

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Southern Illinois and Missouri State are both on streaks, and both streaks continued after Saturday.

The Salukis took a 30-point halftime lead and didn’t look back in the 37-14 win over the Bears.

Southern Illinois(6-4,4-2) blocked a punt on MSU’s first drive and rode that momentum to touchdowns on two of its first three drives.

The Salukis have won four straight games, and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Missouri State(1-8,1-5), on the other hand, has lost five straight games all by 20 points or more.

Bears quarterback Peyton Huslig threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Huslig’s second touchdown pass moved him to a tie for second on the school’s all-time career passing touchdowns list with 36.

The Bears will play their final road game of 2019 next week against Illinois State.