SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State volleyball Monday afternoon, the Bears in the middle of an unprecedented Valley conference homestand.

Five straight games.

Monday it was Southern Illinois.

Steven McRobert’s team beat Indiana State and Evansville to come into the Saluki match at 2-2 in conference play.

The Bears won the first set 25-21.

And Mo State lead in the second, one point away from taking it.

But the Salukis rallied to win the second 26-24.

And then Southern Illinois took the last two sets to win 3 sets to 1.

Missouri State continues the homestand Friday against Belmont and Saturday against Murray State.