SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears opened a Valley weekend series with Southern Illinois Friday afternoon at Hammons Field.

It’s 2-0 Southern Illinois in the fifth when J.T. Weber takes this deep to left, into the bullpen and gone, a two run shot it’s 4-0 Salukis.

SIU adds to it in the sixth, Nick Hagedorn singles to right, Grey Epps scores it’s 5-0.

It was 6-1 in the eighth when Cody Cleveland takes this deep to right, that’s a solo shot, 7-1.

And the Salukis go onto win 8-2.