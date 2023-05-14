Missouri State already clinched its 7th consecutive conference series with a win on Saturday against Southern Illinois, but Sunday was a chance for a clean sweep. The salukis had other plans, though.



Mathieu Vallee put Jake Eddington’s offering back up the middle in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Nate Lyons came in from second. Advantage ISU.

Bottom 6, Steven Loden demolished a solo home run over the fence in dead center. His 18th home run of the season leads the Valley – 2-0 Salukis.

Top 7, leadoff hitter Spencer Nivens took a page from Loden’s playbook. He also cracked a round trip ticket to center field bleachers. Cuts Mo-State’s deficit to 3-1.



Top 9, Bears trailing 3-2, Taeg Gollert with a chance to tie the game, but didn’t catch all the pitch. Southern Illinois hangs on to win 3-2.