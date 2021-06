Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia dives to keep the ball inbounds during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Austin FC Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi tied it in the 71st minute and Sporting Kansas City held on for a 1-1 draw with expansion Austin FC.

Johnny Russell challenged Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver for a loose ball in the middle of the penalty area and the rebound fell to Salloi, who smashed it home.

Cecilio Domínguez opened the scoring for Austin with a right-footed shot in the 26th minute.