Saints’ Drew Brees suffers 11 rib fractures, most sustained during Bucs game 2 weeks ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(FOX) — Injured New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is progressing well, but he said doctors discovered several more rib fractures Saturday night.

Initial reports Monday indicated that Brees suffered five fractured ribs, but he told ESPN on Saturday that further X-rays and CAT scans revealed a total of 11 rib fractures — eight on his left side and three on his right.

Brees was unable to finish last week’s game against the 49ers after absorbing a heavy hit on a sack attempt by 287-pound San Francisco defensive tackle Kentavius Street, who was penalized for roughing on the play.

The quarterback was placed on the injured reserve list Friday, meaning he would miss at least three games — beginning with the Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

But Brees believes that not all of his injuries stemmed from Street’s tackle.

The 2009 Super Bowl champ told ESPN that all of the fractures on his left side were likely sustained during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game two weeks ago but were only visible on his new scans after the swelling went down.

The hope is Brees will be able to return in Week 14. In the meantime, head coach Sean Payton named Taysom Hill the starter against the Falcons on Sunday.