SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals are back at Hammons Field Tuesday night to open the second to last homestand of the regular season.

And you want to get out to the ballpark to see one of the newest Cardinals, Thomas Saggese.

The second baseman came to the Cardinals in the trade with the Texas Rangers earlier this month.

He was already tearing up the Texas League at Frisco.

And hasn’t slowed down since moving north to Springfield.

Saggese is hitting .320 with 21 homers and 91 RBI.

Saturday, he became just the second Springfield Cardinal to hit for the cycle in the last 12 years.

The California native is thrilled to be a part of the Cardinal organization.

“I did. I felt that it was better for my career. Just because the Rangers are so talented at the big league level and even at the triple a level. I think it was good for me to come here, a new journey a new path to the big leagues. It’s definitely bitter sweet because of my friends and whatnot from there. It’s definitely good for my career,” said Saggese.