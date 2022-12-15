SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame will induct 11 individuals and four programs when it holds its annual February induction ceremony.

And a trio of big name stars will headline the group.

Leading the way will be Kansas City Royals world champion pitcher Brett Saberhagen.

The two time Cy Young award winner helped KC to its first world championship in 1985.

Poplar Bluff native and North Carolina hoops star Tyler Hansbrough is in the class.

He helped North Carolina to its 2009 national championship.

And Mizzou linebacker Sean Weatherspoon.

He was a two time second team All-American and was a first round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons.

The ceremony will be held February 5th in Springfield.

Local people in the class include, broadcaster Mike McClure, Bears basketball star Daryel Garrison.

Also in the class, coaches Bob Kinloch, Greg Garton, and Jan Stahle along with speed skater Emily Scott Githens.

And KOLR10, Fox49 is getting the John Q Hammons founders award.