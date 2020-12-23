Ryan O’Reilly to takeover as Blues captain

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The Blues have been without a captain since Alex Pietrangelo went to the Las Vegas Golden Knights in October and now they have found his replacement in Ryan O’Reilly.

The Blues made the announcement of their 23rd captain Wednesday. Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko will be the assistant captains.

“Ryan’s work ethic on and off the ice and his commitment day in and day out is second to none,” Head Coach Craig Berube said. “He leads by example with how hard he works during practices and our games and he relays the right message from our coaching staff to our entire team.”

The upcoming season will be O’Reilly’s 12th season and third with the Blues. Prior to coming to St. Louis he played for the Buffalo Sabres. The announcement marks the first time O’Reilly will wear the ‘C’ in the NHL.

Pietrangelo signed a $61.6 million, seven-year deal with Vegas on October 12 that carries an $8.8 million annual salary-cap hit through 2027. It’s the fifth-biggest cap hit for a defenseman in the NHL.