FAYETTEVILLE, Ark–The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up their fall camp Friday in Fayetteville.

It’s Sam Pittman’s third season at the Arkansas helm.

And he’s coming off a 9-4 campaign.

The Hogs ended the season with wins over Mizzou in their rivalry game.

And a victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

This season Pittman says his team will continue to churn out yards on the ground behind a stable of tailbacks.

The three returners carried the ball 47 times Dominique Johnson will miss most of fall camp and the opener as he recovers from injury.

But Pittman says Raheim “Rocket” Sanders can carry the mail until then.

“Kind of where we feel like we’re at is that we have three guys. Four when Dominique gets back, that we feel we can have success with. Obviously you have a depth chart for a reason with Rocket being number one on that. But we just try to keep them fresh. If Rocket is fresh he’ll get a majority of the carries,” said Pittman.