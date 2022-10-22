CEDAR FALLS, Iowa–The Missouri State Bears hit the road Saturday trying to snap a four game losing streak.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State’s Bobby Petrino was trying to beat Northern Iowa for a third straight time.

The Bears have never won back to back games in the UNI Dome.

Bad start for Jason Shelley, second play of the game, he throws a pick, Stefan Black with the interception.

One play later, the Panthers Dom Williams scores from nine yards out, it’s 7-0 UNI.

It was 17-0 when Missouri State finally gets on the board, Jason Shelley rolls right and hits Naveon Mitchell with this 15 yard touchdown pass it’s 17-7.

Right before the half the Panthers strike again, Theo Day eludes a sack and then hits Sergio Morancy with this 27 yard touchdown pass it’s 24-7.

Midway through the third quarter, Missouri State chips away, Trae Thompson scores from a yard out, it’s a ten point deficit.

But the Panthers answer, first play of the fourth quarter and it’s Dom Williams again, a ten yard touchdown run, his fourth touchdown of the game and Northern Iowa hands Missouri State it’s fifth straight loss 41-20.