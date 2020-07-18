Royals using T-Bones Stadium in KCK as second site for backup squad

A foul ball rests in empty stands during Kansas City Royals’ baseball practice at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Royals are heading to Kansas, kind of.

The team has reached an agreement with Wyandotte County and the Kansas City T-Bones to use T-Bones Stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, as a second site for training this year.

Members of the 60-man roster who aren’t part of the active 30-man roster will begin training at the KCK facility. T-Bones Stadium saw major upgrades during the off-season after coming under new ownership.

With minor league baseball canceled, the Royals instead have a 60-man roster to pull backup players from should players get injured or test positive for the virus.

But traveling from Omaha, where the team’s AAA affiliate plays, or any other minor league team presents an increased risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, T-Bones Stadium sits empty right now after the American Association trimmed teams, including the T-Bones, from its 2020 season.

“The proximity to Kauffman Stadium and Kansas City was a driving factor in our decision,” said Scott Sharp, Royals Vice President/Assistant General Manager. “We are fortunate to have a quality baseball facility so close to Kauffman, allowing our players to train without the disruption of re-locating outside of the metro area.

“We believe this is a win for all involved.”

In just one week, the team will kick off its shortened season on July 24 in Cleveland. The Royals will have their home opener, at Kauffman Stadium without fans, on July 31 against the Chicago White Sox.

In all, they’ll play 60 games in just 66 days, including 30 games at home and 30 away.