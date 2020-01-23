Royals star catcher Salvador Perez to become US citizen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)– Kansas City Royals star catcher Salvador Perez is about to become a U.S. citizen.

The Royals said in a news release that Perez passed his citizenship exam earlier this month and will be joined by Chief U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips on the Royals FanFest main stage Friday to take the oath of allegiance.

He says he is “grateful to this country for the many opportunities I have been given; including the ability to play professional baseball.”

Perez was sidelined last season by Tommy John surgery but is preparing to return to the roster this year.