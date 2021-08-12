Royals spend off-day with golf doubleheader

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — How would you describe the perfect day off?

“Anytime we get a day off, we try to find a golf course and spend the day,” Kansas City Royals All-Star second baseman Whit Merrifield said.

For some of the Royals, it’s a quick trip to Big Cedar Lodge for a round or two.

“Whit was the planner and he asked if I wanted to come out and play this incredible course, I couldn’t turn it down,” Royals pitcher Brady Singer said. “We get one off day every few weeks and this is a heck of a way to spend it.”

It also helps to break up the monotony that is the dog days of summer.

“It’s nice. It’s a little reset, like you said it’s relaxing,” Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi said. “Just enjoy it and have fun, keep things lite and not be too competitive, but I’m sure it will get there.”

Naturally, it got there quick.

“We had some bets going on out there,” Singer said. “But we will go in here and talk about it, pick on each other and probably bet more to see what we can do.”

“Whit is pretty good, and I’m expecting him to win the next 18, but we will see,” Benintendi said. “We have some good golfers out there.”

Eight -golfers- made the trek following Wednesday’s matinee with the Yankees. It also included , Brad Keller, Cam Gallagher, Ryan O’Hearn, Scott Barlow and trainer Kyle Turner.

“You are with these guys so much throughout the year, more than your own family,” Benintendi said. “Days like this you get to know the guys on a more personal level than just at the yard.”

” We’ve got some decent players and guys that love to play,” Merrifield said. “We woke up this morning played Mountain Top, we’re going to grab lunch and then play Payne’s Valley this afternoon, which we are pretty fired up about.

The Kansas City Royals not only playing one golf course at Big Cedar Lodge, but they are playing two, on one of only three off days this month. But starting tomorrow it’s a new series and a race to the end of the season.

“We still like our team,” Merrifield said. “Even though we haven’t had the year we were looking for we still like what we have and like what we have moving forward. We are just trying to get better and learn how to win ball games.”

The Royals will host the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game series that begins on Friday.