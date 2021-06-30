Royals prospects off to Futures Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 2021 Futures Game will be July 11th in Coors Field in Denver.

It will kick off All-Star week in the Rocky Mountains and returns after missing last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the American League team, a pair of up and coming Kansas City Royals prospects, Bobby Witt Junior and Nick Pratto.

And both of those players are at Hammons Field this week as the Naturals play the Cardinals.

Witt is a first round draft pick in 2019 and is hitting .286 with 12 home runs.

Pratto is a first round draft pick in 2017 and leads the Double-A Central with his 13 home runs.

Both are pumped to be going to the Futures Game together.

“I know a bunch of guys that are going out there so we have been texting back and forth today. So it’s kind of like a homecoming for some of the guys. I’m really looking forward to it and just to be around the future stars for sure. It’s super special to me and I am just blessed for the opportunity, I’m really looking forward to it and excited,” said Witt.

“You know, it’s something that I have been watching since I was a kid, and watching all the players go through it that are in the big leagues now. It’s definitely something that is an honor and I get to go with my teammate Bobby. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I know a lot of the guys in the game this year, so I’m just excited to go see them and live this experience up,” said Pratto.