Royals manager talks about his opportunity in Kansas City

SURPRISE, Az. – Baseball spring training camps around Florida and Arizona are open for business.

Position players have joined the pitchers and catchers, and exhibition games are right around the corner.

The Kansas City Royals have a familiar face in a new place.

Former St. Louis skipper Mike Matheny is now the Royals manager taking over for Ned Yost.

Matheny won nearly 600 games as the Cards manager from 2012 to 2018.

He’s excited about his new chance in Kansas City.

“This is an amazing situation here because we have so many young players here that are just on the cusp of either being in the major leagues or really showing that they want to stay,” Matheny said. “Plus we have that combination and a good balance of veteran players who have been at the top, who’ve held that big trophy and have nice looking rings..”