SURPRISE, Az. – Spring Training games begin in Surprise Arizona and the only game featuring two major league ball clubs going head-to-head features the Royals.

Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers opening Cactus League play no video evidence of this one, but we do have a score.

Rangers win it 5-4, fresh off his one-year deal, Jorge Soler hit a 2-run bomb in his first plate appearance.

But the Rangers score three in the seventh inning and two in the ninth to take the win.