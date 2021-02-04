Rowe donates a major gift to Missouri State baseball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Former Missouri State Athletics Director Bill Rowe is giving back to his alma mater.

The Hall of Fame baseball coach and administrator has given a major gift to the university.

The gift from Bill and Nydia Rowe will cover the cost of attendance for baseball student athletes.

The COA pays for academic related supplies that are above and beyond the items that the athletic scholarship covers.

A number of Missouri State baseball Bears are on partial scholarships so this will help.

Rowe played baseball at Missouri State and coached the Bears for decades before becoming MSU’s Athletics Director.