Rowe donates a major gift to Missouri State baseball

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MSU Mens BB 728x90 Generic

KOLR Big Game 728x90

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Former Missouri State Athletics Director Bill Rowe is giving back to his alma mater.

The Hall of Fame baseball coach and administrator has given a major gift to the university.

The gift from Bill and Nydia Rowe will cover the cost of attendance for baseball student athletes.

The COA pays for academic related supplies that are above and beyond the items that the athletic scholarship covers.

A number of Missouri State baseball Bears are on partial scholarships so this will help.

Rowe played baseball at Missouri State and coached the Bears for decades before becoming MSU’s Athletics Director.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

MSU Bears Basket Ball

MSU Lady Bears BB Generic

Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets

Big Game Station