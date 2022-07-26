SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals opened up a six game homestand Tuesday night against the Frisco RoughRiders.

The RoughRiders are the Double AA affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

And the Cardinals come into the series red hot.

Springfield has won three straight, and nine of the last 12 games.

And the RoughRiders strike first in the first, Kellen Strahm lines this off Jordan Walker at third, Dustin Harris scores it’s 1-nothing.

Springfield’s Michael McGreevy would get revenge on Strahm striking him out looking in the third.

But Frisco adds to that lead in the fourth, Josh Stowers singles to left, David Garcia strolls home it’s 2-0.

Still in that fourth when Dustin Harris takes this deep to right center, over the wagon gate and gone, a three run home run, it’s 5-0 Frisco.

But Springfield battles back, two on for Malcolm Nunez who takes this deep to left, over the fence and the bullpen, a three run shot, it’s 5-3.

The cards tied it at five, but Frisco bounced back and snapped Springfield’s winning streak 10-6.