CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo–The Missouri State High School Activities Association state volleyball Final Four started Thursday at Southeast Missouri State’s Show-Me Center.

In Class 5, the Kickapoo Chiefs lost to Lafayette in three sets in the semifinal match.

In the consolation game, Kickapoo took Lee’s Summit West into a fifth set before losing 3 sets to 2.

In Class 3, Clever lost to Ursuline Academy in the semifinal match three sets to none.

And then the Blue Jays lost to Pleasant Hill 3 sets to none in the consolation match.

In Class 2, Fair Grove will play Arcadia Valley Friday morning in the state semifinal.