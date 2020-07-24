Rookies shine on PCCC day two

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. —

Matt Vereen: Late in yesterday’s opening round, Rick Lamb made some late moves to tie himself atop the Price Cutter Charity Championship leader board.

On day two he continued that movement, but it was a rising star behind him that stole the spotlight in round two.

Lamb spent Friday, same as Thursday – aiming for the top of the leader board.

Early on, he knocked in this birdie on the 9th to tie the top at 10 under.

But after a bogey on 10, he needed a rally birdie on the par-5 11th to regain that spot.

“It’s nice to come back with a birdie on the next hole,” Lamb said. “The par 5’s here are pretty, there all reachable. You can make some birdies, so it’s nice to make a birdie on those holes because you know pretty much everybody else is too.”

Lamb ended the day at 11 under, but by the time he entered the clubhouse – he’d already lost his lead to newcomer Brandon Wu, making his first Korn Ferry Tour start.

But that doesn’t mean he’s inexperienced. The 23-year old Stanford product has already played in five PGA Tour events this season on sponsor exemptions, making the cut four of those times.

He would’ve made his Korn Ferry your debut in Denver, but Wu ran into a roadblock.

“I tested positive, so that didn’t work out,” Wu said. “That was definitely a bummer because I had been itching to kind of get started on this tour and play a full season out here.”

So instead, Springfield serves as his debut, and he’s living up to the hype. A birdie on the 9th closed out his second round with a score of 63, 14 under for the tournament. Good for a three stroke lead at the time.

“Honestly, yesterday and today weren’t too different,” Wu said. “I guess I just made a few more putts today. I feel like I’m confident going into the next couple of days. But yeah, definitely felt good out there.”

But Wu wasn’t alone making waves as a newcomer.

Daniel Sutton tried Monday qualifying for the first time this week, and now he’s toward the head of the pack.

His excellent approach on the 8th led to a birdie in a round of 67, tying him at second with Lamb as he finished his round.

“Played pretty good at the start of the season,” Sutton said. “I had a win on the Dakotas tour so I thought I’d give it a go. Worked out well.”