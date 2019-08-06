Rookie Hardman creating name for himself at Chiefs camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have plenty of great hands already like Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill.

A new name, however, is sticking out on the practice field too: Mecole Hardman.

The Georgia Bulldog was the first of two second-round picks in this year’s draft and is already showing out during first team reps.

His teammates and coaches are already giving him props, but they also say he has a long way to go.

“I just see a kid gaining confidence through his execution,” Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “At the end of the day, he’s still a rookie. He still has to learn how to become a professional. It’s okay to flash, but it’s great to be consistent.”

“He’s got a lot of confidence,” fellow Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson said. “He’s got a lot of speed and he’s using it very well. He’s got great hands, making a lot of plays. It’s just going to keep his confidence boosting and he’s going to be a great player.”