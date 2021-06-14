Romo to return for PCCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Next month, the Korn Ferry Tour will make its return to Springfield with the 32nd annual Price Cutter Charity Championship.

The tournament is scheduled for July 22-25 at Highland Springs CC in Springfield.

On Monday, the tournament executives hosted a media day to kick off a slew of events leading up to and through the tournament.

Included in the announcements was the return of spectators this year after it was closed off in 2020 because of COVID concerns.

Also, Tony Romo is set to make his second appearance at the PCCC.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL on CBS commentator played last year, but was forced to withdraw after a few holes with lingering wrist trouble.

Romo says that he is healthy this time around and ready for another crack at Highland Springs.

“We’ve been communicating off and on and he is really excited to come back,” Tournament Executive Director Jerald Andrews said. “He is such a competitor. Sometimes people say, ‘well why is Romo coming’ because he is a competitor. I said to him last week, give me a couple of things to say to the public. He said, ‘I am just looking forward to being back in Springfield and having spectators this time and playing against the talent that’s on the Korn Ferry Tour. For him it’s the competition, that’s what it’s about.”

The theme of the tournament is “Together Kids Win”.

The tournament benefits nearly 50 children’s charities in the Ozarks.

The purse is $600,000 with the winner getting more than $100,000 of that. The Korn Ferry Tour announced that beginning in 2023, each tournament will have a $1 million purse.